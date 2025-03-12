West Bengal Weather Forecast, March 12: Temperature to touch 40 degrees before Holi? Check HERE

Read Full Gallery

West Bengal Weather Forecast for March 12: Will the temperature rise further before Holi? Mercury to climb dangerously! Find out when rainfall is expected

West Bengal Weather Forecast for March 12: The weather has heated up in the state before Holi. The weather has completely changed

Kolkata Weather Today's highest temperature in Kolkata will be 36/37 degrees. It will be sunny all throughout the day, The average high temperature is 33 degrees. Real feel will be close to 23 to 38 degrees. There is not forecast for rain currently.

Southern Bengal Weather Forecast: The districts of southern Bengal are still experiencing a slight chill in the mornings and evenings. At night, running the fan at full speed can become uncomfortable. However, as the day progresses, temperatures rise, making the heat more noticeable. Although evenings bring some relief, this weather pattern will only last for a few more days. Soon, temperatures are expected to climb steadily. With the festival of Dol (Holi) approaching, heavy rain showers are predicted across various districts. Overall, the upcoming days will witness changing weather conditions across the state.

Northern Bengal Weather Forecast: While southern Bengal remains dry, northern Bengal faces a different scenario. Heavy rain showers are predicted in several areas of north Bengal on Dol day. Starting today, rain may continue in parts of north Bengal through to the weekend, extending until Saturday. Districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and both North and South Dinajpur are expected to receive rainfall during this period, as per the meteorological department's forecast

