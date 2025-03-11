West Bengal Weather Forecast, March 11: Temperature to become unbearable post Holi? Check forecast

Read Full Gallery

West Bengal Weather Forecast on March 11: Met office forecasts scorching heat from Holi itself, however rain is predicted in few districts of North Bengal

West Bengal Weather forecast on March 11: With the arrival of Holi, temperatures are set to rise significantly across South Bengal, including Kolkata. The mercury is expected to touch 35°C, making the weather hotter in the coming days. However, North Bengal will experience continuous rainfall starting today, bringing relief from the heat. Rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, is likely to begin the day before Dol Jatra and will affect most districts in the region

North Bengal Weather Update Light showers are expected today in Darjeeling, while Jalpaiguri and Kalimpong might see rain tomorrow. From March 13 to March 15, widespread thunderstorms and rainfall are likely to affect Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, North and South Dinajpur. The wet spell may continue until March 15, after which dry weather is expected to return

South Bengal Weather Update South Bengal will remain mostly dry, but temperatures will rise starting Tuesday. Over the next five days, the maximum temperature could increase by 2 to 3°C. While the temperature in some areas is currently slightly below normal, the heat will intensify from Dol Jatra onwards, accompanied by rising humidity levels. No rain is expected in Kolkata or any other district of South Bengal for now. In contrast, North Bengal will witness heavy rainfall during this period

