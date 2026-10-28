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Kolkata-West Bengal Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Brings Heavy Rain Threat To South Bengal
Cyclone Arnab brings heavy rain alerts for several South Bengal districts. The Alipore Weather Department issued strict warnings for fishermen. Check the full photo gallery to know the complete weather report.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Heavy Rain Alerts
Cyclone Arnab creates serious weather concerns across the state. Kolkata and nearby districts are seeing continuous rain since Tuesday night. The Alipore Weather Department monitors the situation closely as coastal areas face strong wind alerts.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Heavy Rain Alerts
East and West Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly expect light to moderate rain. Some areas will get heavy rain with thunderstorms. The forecast warns about intense rain on October 28 and 29.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Heavy Rain Alerts
The weather office predicts rain for several North Bengal districts along with South Bengal. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar will face heavy rain on October 29 and 30.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Heavy Rain Alerts
Authorities issued strict warnings for fishermen to avoid the rough sea. The West Bengal coast and North-West and Central Bay of Bengal will experience strong winds. Wind speeds will range from 40 to 50 kmph and can reach up to 60 kmph.
West Bengal Weather Forecast Heavy Rain Alerts
Kolkata and nearby areas will see cloudy skies and scattered rain due to the cyclone. Some places might experience thunderstorms. Officials advise citizens to stay alert regarding the cyclone path, rain forecast, and fishing bans.
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