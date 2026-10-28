Severe Cyclone Arnab is currently making landfall between Narasapur and Yanam with winds gusting to 140 kmph. Local authorities have reported no casualties and are actively working with NDRF and SDRF teams to clear storm debris and ensure safety.

Cyclone Arnab Makes Landfall

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 28 (ANI): The landfall process of Severe Cyclone Arnab is expected to be completed within the next one to three hours, with winds gusting up to 140 kmph along the coast between Narasapur and Yanam, Visakhapatnam Meteorological Department Director P V N Murthy said on Wednesday. Murthy said the cyclone was moving slowly at around 3 kmph and that its centre had already touched the coast. Wind speeds were currently ranging from 125 to 135 kmph, with gusts reaching 140 kmph.

Speaking to ANI about the cyclone's movement, Murthy said the system was expected to move in a north-northwest direction after completing landfall. “The very severe cyclonic storm Arnab currently lies over the coast between Narsapur and Yanam. It is currently moving very slowly, with a speed of three kilometres per hour. The centre of the cyclone has already touched the coast, and it will take the next one to two hours, or two to three hours, to complete the total landfall process,” Murthy said. He added that wind speeds would gradually decrease after the landfall process was completed.

Forecast and Rainfall Intensity

Murthy further said that heavy rainfall would continue until Wednesday evening, after which the intensity of both rainfall and winds was expected to gradually reduce. “After landfall, the cyclone is expected to move in a north-north-westward direction. Because of this system, at the time of landfall, as we expected, we are currently experiencing winds of 125 to 135 kmph, gusting to 140 kmph, and these winds will gradually decrease after landfall. The current intensity of rainfall will continue until this evening; from this evening onwards, the rainfall intensity will slowly reduce, and at the same time, the wind intensity will also gradually reduce," he told ANI.

Safety Measures and Rescue Operations

Meanwhile, Yanam Superintendent of Police K Varadarajan said authorities had been taking precautionary measures since Monday to prevent untoward incidents amid the cyclone. Speaking to ANI, Varadarajan said, “Since yesterday, as per the directions of senior officers, we have been making sincere efforts to prevent any untoward incidents. Last night, we experienced heavy rainfall and wind speeds reaching 120 kilometres per hour. The system has now moved towards the south. All necessary efforts are being made by the police, and there are currently no casualties. We are also alerting the public to remain safe.”

Public Safety and Relief Efforts

He said the Yanam Revenue Department had identified 19 shelters and that all residents were safe, with no casualties reported so far. Varadarajan added that several trees had fallen in rural areas and that teams would clear the debris with assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Puducherry. "Nineteen shelters were identified by our revenue department in Yanam, and all members of the public are safe with zero casualties. In rural areas, a maximum number of trees have fallen, and we are now going to clear the debris with the assistance of NDRF teams as well as SDRF teams—the State Disaster Response Team from Puducherry," he added. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the cyclone's landfall process progresses, while residents have been urged to remain alert and follow safety advisories. (ANI)