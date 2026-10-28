The Ministry of Civil Aviation has initiated safety reviews as Cyclonic Storm Arnab approaches. Significant flight cancellations are reported across Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Kolkata, with authorities prioritizing passenger and flight safety.

MoCA Reviews Aviation Safety Amid Cyclonic Storm Arnab

In light of IMD inputs that expect Cyclonic Storm "Arnab" to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on 28 October, with winds of 125-135 kmph and gusts up to 150 kmph, the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on Tuesday organised a review meeting to assess the situation and ensure aviation safety.

According to MoCA, the flights to and from coastal Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha (including Bhubaneswar) are expected to be most affected. Hyderabad, Varanasi, Prayagraj and Gorakhpur may see knock-on delays depending on the storm's track. MoCA also stressed inter-agency coordination between stakeholders like Airports Authority of India (AAI), Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), India Meteorological Department (IMD), airline and airport operators, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), disaster management authorities of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and others to ensure passenger safety.

Flight Operations and Cancellations

At the airport in Visakhapatnam, operations were suspended since the afternoon of 27 October. While in Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, all flights were suspended after 7 pm on 27 October. Delhi–Bhogapuram–Delhi service stands cancelled on 28 October.

Air India had 6 cancellations on Delhi–Visakhapatnam–Delhi (27 Oct) and Delhi–Vijayawada–Delhi (28 Oct) Air India Express had 13 cancellations, mostly Visakhapatnam flights to and from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vijayawada, plus Varanasi–Bangkok and Bangkok–Visakhapatnam. IndiGo had all flights suspended at Visakhapatnam, and at Vijayawada and Rajahmundry after 7 pm on 27 October. Cancellation figures are provisional. Akasa Air had Delhi–Bhogapuram and return (28 Oct) cancelled; all other flights expected to operate while Alliance Air are operating normally, with no cancellations so far.

Guidelines for Passengers

Airlines are advised to adhere to operational guidelines regarding adverse weather and inform passengers of delays or cancellations and comply with applicable norms of re-booking and refunds. Passengers are advised to check flight status on the airline's website, app, helpline or SMS before leaving for the airport. They are requested not to travel unless their flight is confirmed. Passengers should also factor in extra travel time. Waterlogging and road closures are likely in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Secretary advised airlines and airport operators to extend all support to passengers, senior citizens, persons with reduced mobility, parents with infants and medical cases. In case of an unresolved complaint, passengers are requested to raise it with the airline first, then through the AirSewa portal or app. MoCA reiterates that safety is the first priority and will keep issuing updates as conditions change.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata, several incoming and outgoing flights at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, Kolkata, have been cancelled/disrupted by respective operating airlines as a safety precaution, in view of the inclement weather conditions from Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Arnab’ across coastal regions and connected sectors.

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