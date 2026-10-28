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Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab Landfall Brings Heavy Rain To South Bengal Districts
Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab is showing its impact with heavy rain alerts across several South Bengal districts. The Alipore Weather Department has issued strict warnings for fishermen; Check Here
Weather Update
Cyclone Arnab is raising weather concerns across the state. Kolkata and several other districts started receiving spells of rain from Tuesday night. The Alipore Weather Department is closely monitoring the coastal areas for gusty winds and heavy showers.
South Bengal Forecast
East and West Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, and Hooghly will experience light to moderate rain. Some areas might see thunderstorms and heavy showers. The weather forecast warns that rain intensity will increase on October 28 and 29.
North Bengal Forecast
The weather department predicts rain in several North Bengal districts along with South Bengal. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar will face heavy rain on October 29 and 30.
Fishermen Warned
The weather office has warned fishermen against going into the rough sea. The West Bengal coast and the North-West and Central Bay of Bengal will experience gusty winds. Wind speeds will range from 40 to 50 kilometers per hour and can reach up to 60 kilometers per hour.
Kolkata Forecast
Kolkata and its nearby areas will see cloudy skies and scattered rain due to the cyclone. Some places might experience thunderstorms. The weather office advises the general public to stay alert regarding Cyclone Arnab and its changing path.
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