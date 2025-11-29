Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Cool Day With Cloudy Skies and a Chance of Rain
Get the latest Hyderabad weather forecast for November 29. Expect a cool, delightful day with temps between 16°C-27°C, a mix of sun and clouds, and a chance of light rain. Read detailed report.
Hyderabad Weather on Saturday
Hyderabad is expected to have a cool yet delightful day on November 29, with intervals of clouds and sunshine. The sky will shift between bright moments and light cloud cover, keeping conditions pleasant through most of the day. There is also a chance of rain in isolated parts of the city, so a brief light shower is possible.
Max temperature: 27°C
Min temperature: 16°C
Hyderabad Weather Today
The maximum temperature will be around 27°C, while the minimum will dip to about 16°C. This will bring a cool start in the morning and a mild, comfortable afternoon.
Sunrise and Sunset Timings
The real feel temperature is expected to be around 26°C. This means the day may actually feel a little cooler than the actual reading, especially when clouds block the sun.
On Saturday, the sun will rise at around 6:28 am and set at about 5:39 pm, giving the city just over eleven hours of daylight.
Cool Weather
Winds from the east-northeast will blow at about 13 km/h. This gentle breeze will help maintain the comfortable conditions and add a slight chill during early hours.
