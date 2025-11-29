Bengaluru Weather Alert Today: City to Experience Cold Wave, Light Rain and Chilly Winds
Bengaluru braces for a cold wave with light rain and chilly winds today. Daytime temperatures remain below normal, while nights turn colder. Residents are advised to stay warm and monitor weather updates for safety and health precautions.
Bengaluru Braces for Cooler Weather
Bengaluru experienced cooler-than-normal temperatures, with daytime at 25.2°C and night lows at 16.1°C. The city may feel colder this weekend due to cyclonic circulation near the Tamil Nadu coast. Surface winds from the Bay of Bengal will add to the chill, with KIAL Airport recording the lowest temperature in the state at 24.1°C.
Moderate Rain And Air Quality Advisory
The city is expected to witness steady moderate rain, with temperatures around 19°C, humidity at 81%, and winds reaching 16.9 km/h. Bengaluru’s air quality will remain in the poor range, with AQI values between 120 and 200. Gentle winds will help disperse pollutants, keeping conditions manageable. Citizens, especially those with respiratory concerns, are advised to monitor AQI updates and follow health guidelines.
Coastal And Interior Karnataka Weather
Light to moderate rain is likely at one or two places in coastal districts of Udupi and Dakshina Kannada, while dry conditions are expected over Uttara Kannada. In North Interior Karnataka, light to moderate rain may occur at one or two places in Raichur and Koppal, with dry weather prevailing across Bagalkot, Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Kalburgi, Vijayapura, and Yadgir districts.
South Interior Karnataka Rain Forecast
Heavy rain or thundershowers are expected at one or two places over Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru (Rural), and Bengaluru (Urban) districts. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Vijayanagara districts.
Dry weather is likely over Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, and Shivamogga. Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 12.5°C.
