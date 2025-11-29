Image Credit : X

Heavy rain or thundershowers are expected at one or two places over Tumakuru, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Bengaluru (Rural), and Bengaluru (Urban) districts. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chitradurga, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, and Vijayanagara districts.

Dry weather is likely over Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, and Shivamogga. Davangere recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 12.5°C.