West Bengal Weather ALERT: Temperature set to drop by 4°C in coming days; check details

Significant temperature changes are expected in the next 4-5 days. After a slight increase in the first two days, temperatures may drop by up to 4 degrees Celsius in the following two to three days. Dense fog is also predicted in North Bengal.

Temperatures may start decreasing again from Tuesday to Wednesday. A further drop of up to 4 degrees is anticipated in the next two to three days.

The Meteorological Office stated, "The mercury is above normal. Temperatures will rise from today. While they will normalize later, there is no possibility of extreme or biting cold at the moment."

Dense fog will significantly reduce visibility in all districts of North Bengal. Visibility may drop below 50 meters in some areas, particularly Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Malda districts.

Fog is expected on Monday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 23 and 16 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Rain and snowfall are expected in Darjeeling, North Bengal, on Tuesday due to westerly winds. Light rain is likely in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts. The weather will remain dry from Wednesday onwards, with no chance of rain.

Fog is prevalent across the state on Monday and Tuesday. Dense fog alerts have been issued for North and South Bengal due to temperature variations and the presence of water vapor.

Light to moderate fog will persist on Wednesday and Thursday. The Gangasagar Mela is scheduled for this week. Biting cold weather and fog are expected during the festival.

