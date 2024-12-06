West Bengal scheme allowance HIKE: Mamata Banerjee makes big announcement for THIS popular scheme

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched several popular schemes since coming to power. These include schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar, Kanyashree, and Rupashree. Now, the allowance for one of these schemes has been suddenly increased. Find out more

The West Bengal government has launched several schemes for the benefit of the residents. The state also provides allowances under several of these schemes

Under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme, general category women receive Rs 1000 per month, and Scheduled Caste/Tribe women receive Rs 1200

Camps are organized in every neighborhood to avail the benefits of the Mamata government's schemes. This helps those who cannot reach government offices or do not have the time to do their necessary work

Duare Sarkar camps are set up in every area for a specific time of the year so that people can avail services from their locality

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced an increase in the allocation for one such scheme on Friday

The Chief Minister recently attended the World Tribal Day program in Jhargram. There she stated that the state (Government of West Bengal) has taken various projects and plans to stand by the tribal community

She made a bigger announcement on the occasion of Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary. Mamata inaugurated a week-long program at the Adivasi Bhavan premises in New Town to celebrate Birsa Munda's 150th birth anniversary

Standing there, she announced, 'The budget allocation for tribal development will be increased significantly this time.

The Chief Minister said, 'The pension allocation under the Jai Johar scheme will be increased from Rs 1000 to Rs 1800. Along with that, 310 new hostels will be built for tribal students.

