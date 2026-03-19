Baby Olive Ridley turtles hatched and crawled to the sea at Puri's Blue Flag Beach, a first-time event witnessed by joyful locals and tourists. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik described the rare sight as a meaningful and unforgettable experience.

A rare and beautiful sight was witnessed at the Blue Flag Beach in Puri, Odisha, on Thursday, as baby Olive Ridley turtles came out of their nests and slowly moved toward the sea.

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Watching the tiny hatchlings crawl across the sand was a joyful and unforgettable moment for everyone present at the beach. Many locals and tourists gathered at the beach to see this special event. People stood quietly and watched as the small turtles began their journey to the ocean.

A 'Meaningful and Unforgettable' Experience

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik said it was the first time he had seen this happen at Puri's Blue Flag Beach. He shared that even though he visits the beach regularly, this day felt very different and meaningful. He described it as a very special and happy occasion.

According to him, watching the tiny turtles make their way to the ocean was an unforgettable experience. "First time we witnessed the olive ridley turtles going into the sea on the Blue Flag Beach. For the first time, this has happened in Puri... This was a very happy moment for us..." he said.

He also mentioned that he visits the beach regularly, but this day felt different and more meaningful. Many people had gathered at the beach to witness this rare and beautiful moment. Everyone stood quietly, watching the hatchlings begin their journey into the sea, making it a memorable experience for all.

About Olive Ridley Turtles

Olive Ridley turtles are small sea turtles that are famous for their large group nesting. During this time, many turtles come together to lay eggs on beaches. After the eggs hatch, the baby turtles naturally move toward the sea, usually guided by light. The fact that this happened at Puri shows how important it is to keep beaches clean and safe.

As the baby turtles entered the sea, it became a very special moment for everyone watching. (ANI)