Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall expected in South Bengal? Check forecast
Heavy rainfall is predicted for South Bengal, with some areas receiving up to 20 cm. Continuous rain is expected across various districts until July 25th. North, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore are particularly likely to experience heavy downpours
Low-pressure rain across South Bengal. The possibility of heavy rain will increase further in Gangetic West Bengal. Continuous rain may occur in various districts of the state till July 25.
The possibility of thunderstorms and rain will decrease further in South Bengal on Monday and Tuesday. There is a possibility of thunderstorms and light rain in some parts of some districts.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in the districts of North and South Bengal for the next few days.
Heavy rain may occur in all districts including South 24 Parganas, East-West Medinipur, Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, Purulia, Howrah till July 25. In some places, the amount of rain can reach 20 cm.
There is also a possibility of rain in Purulia, Bankura, East and West Burdwan, Hooghly, Nadia and Murshidabad. These districts may get drenched in heavy rain.
The monsoon axis extends from Bikaner in Rajasthan to the Northeast Bay of Bengal. The monsoon axis extends from Bikaner to over a deep depression in northeast Rajasthan.
Heavy rain will occur in North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts.
The amount and extent of rain will increase in South Bengal. Possibility of heavy rain on Wednesday. Heavy rain forecast in North and South 24 Parganas and East Midnapore.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall (07-20 cm) may occur in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts till July 22. Heavy rain (07-11 cm) may also occur in Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur.'
According to the Eastern Meteorological Department, continuous rain may occur in various districts of the state from July 19 to July 25.