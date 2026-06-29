West Bengal Rain Alert: Kolkata to See 7 Days of Showers, Red Alert in North
The Alipore Meteorological Department has issued a seven-day rain forecast for West Bengal, with red alerts in five North Bengal districts and orange and yellow alerts across several South Bengal districts, including Kolkata.
Storms and rain across Bengal
Continuous rain in North Bengal has disrupted the hill and Dooars areas. The Alipore Met Office now forecasts storms for Kolkata, with heavy downpours expected to begin shortly.
Alerts issued for both parts of Bengal
Previously, a red alert was only for North Bengal. Now, alerts are issued for South Bengal districts too. A red alert for storms is in North Bengal, while the Alipore Met Office has forecast severe weather for several districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata.
Rain in South Bengal
Storms are forecast today in almost all districts of the Gangetic plains, including Kolkata. An orange alert is in Purulia, Jhargram, West Medinipur, Howrah, Bankura, and Hooghly. A yellow alert is in other South Bengal districts. Scattered storms will continue until Saturday.
Heavy rain in Kolkata
The Met Office forecasts heavy rain in Kolkata on Saturday and Sunday, with 7-11 cm possible. A similar forecast is for Howrah, Hooghly, and both 24 Parganas. Rain is predicted daily from Monday to Saturday. Kolkata's maximum temperature today may be around 35°C.
High probability of rain
An orange alert is issued for Monday in West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, both Bardhamans, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Thunderstorms with winds of 40-50 km/h are likely. Heavy rain is also expected in both Medinipurs and Jhargram this week.
Red Alert
A red alert for extremely heavy rainfall (over 20 cm) is in effect for Monday in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar. Heavy to very heavy rain will continue Tuesday, with no alerts from Thursday.
Reason for the rain
A seasonal trough extending from Punjab to Bihar and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal have created favorable conditions for heavy rain in both North and South Bengal.
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