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West Bengal Latest Weather Update: Fresh Bay of Bengal Low Pressure Triggers Heavy Rain Alert
A fresh low pressure system over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea will bring heavy rainfall to several states. However, South and North Bengal will enjoy clear skies and dry weather on Dashami.
The weather department issued a fresh notification about changing weather conditions. A strong low pressure system has formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. This system will trigger thunderstorms and heavy rain across multiple states.
The weather office predicted rainfall across several parts of South India, Central India, and North India over the next few days.
Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will face heavy to very heavy rainfall from October 20 to 22. We will now check the weather forecast for South Bengal today.
The Alipore weather office confirmed that Dashami will start with bright and sunny skies. Kolkata will experience dry weather along with Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.
North Bengal will also experience completely dry weather today. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and North Dinajpur have no chance of rain. The sky might turn cloudy at times, but no rainfall will happen.
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