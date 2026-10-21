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Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Latest Weather Update: Cyclone Warning Issued, Heavy Rains Likely
A cyclone warning has been issued for Andhra Pradesh as a Bay of Bengal weather system intensifies, with Telangana also likely to experience heavy rainfall in the coming days.
Cyclonic circulation strengthens in the Bay of Bengal
The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh warning for the Telugu states. A cyclonic circulation currently lies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the North Tamil Nadu coast. It extends up to 5.8 kilometres above sea level. This weather system has suddenly cooled down the temperatures across several parts of the state.
The weather conditions are also changing over the Andaman Sea. The weather department expects a low-pressure area to form there very soon. This low-pressure system will gradually strengthen into a severe depression and enter the central Bay of Bengal. Initial estimates suggest it will turn into a cyclone by the end of this month and cross the coast between North Coastal Andhra and South Odisha.
Widespread rains in Coastal Andhra and warnings for fishermen
Moisture-laden winds from the sea have completely changed the weather across the coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, the Godavari districts, Krishna, Bapatla, Prakasam, and Nellore districts will likely receive heavy rain showers in scattered places.
The State Disaster Management Authority has strictly warned fishermen against venturing into the sea. Strong gusty winds will blow along the coast at speeds of 35 to 45 kilometres per hour. Polavaram, Konaseema, Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore, and the Rayalaseema districts will also experience light to moderate rains along with lightning strikes.
Telangana to witness heavy rains for the next three days
The weather will change across Telangana for the next three days. Several districts will see cloudy skies. Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds will hit these areas during the afternoon and evening hours.
The Meteorological Centre has predicted gusty winds blowing at 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in scattered places across Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Officials have advised farmers to stay alert regarding these unseasonal rains.
What is the weather forecast for Greater Hyderabad?
Hyderabad city will experience pleasant weather in the morning. Thick clouds will cover the sky after the afternoon. Several parts of the city will receive light to moderate rain showers during the evening or night hours.
The city will record maximum temperatures between 31 and 32 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures will stay between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius. The traffic police have warned commuters to take proper precautions. Rainwater might stagnate on main roads and slow down the traffic movement.
Emergency instructions for farmers and the general public
The Rayalaseema and Coastal Andhra districts are facing high humidity during the daytime. The weather suddenly cools down by the evening and brings rainfall. Officials have warned the public, farmers, and cattle herders about lightning strikes in scattered places. People must not stand under trees or electric poles during thunderstorms and lightning.
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