The Meteorological Department has issued a fresh warning for the Telugu states. A cyclonic circulation currently lies over the Southwest Bay of Bengal off the North Tamil Nadu coast. It extends up to 5.8 kilometres above sea level. This weather system has suddenly cooled down the temperatures across several parts of the state.

The weather conditions are also changing over the Andaman Sea. The weather department expects a low-pressure area to form there very soon. This low-pressure system will gradually strengthen into a severe depression and enter the central Bay of Bengal. Initial estimates suggest it will turn into a cyclone by the end of this month and cross the coast between North Coastal Andhra and South Odisha.