Huge crowds of devotees participated in the Soorasamharam, the grand concluding event of the Dasara festival at Sri Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam. Devotees described the occasion as a spiritual experience, with many sharing their long faith.

A huge number of devotees participated in the Soorasamharam, the grand concluding event of the ten-day Dasara festival, at the Sri Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam, Thoothukudi district, with devotees describing the occasion as a spiritual experience.

The Soorasamharam, which symbolises Goddess Mutharamman's victory over the demon Soorapadman, is the main attraction of the annual festival and draws large numbers of devotees to the temple.

Devotees Share Decades of Faith

Devotees attending the event spoke about their longstanding association with the Goddess, their faith and the growing crowds witnessing the celebrations each year. One of the devotees speaking to ANI recalled his decades-long association with the temple and said he had been making garlands for the Goddess for several years.

'Goddess Responsible for My Good Health'

“I am from Mudumuthanmozhi village in Tirunelveli district. I have been making garlands for the Goddess here for the past 35 years. I truly believe that if my health is so good today, it is all because of the Goddess. I have that much devotion towards her. I haven't been making garlands for the past year or two, but I have been doing it since 1991. This is my 36th year visiting the Goddess. It is a wonderful experience. The Goddess is entirely responsible for my good health," said the devotees. He attributed his good health to his devotion and described the arrangements and the growing participation of devotees at this year's event. “The Soorasangamam event is going wonderfully today, and everyone is having a devotional and blissful darshan of the Goddess. The arrangements are excellent. The crowd keeps growing year after year. This year, it is even bigger than before. Everything is going really well. People are very happy to see the Goddess.”

'Amman Will Bring Them Home Safely'

Another devotee, Ramanathan, spoke about his nearly four-decade association with the festival, including the years he participated wearing a costume. He said, “I have been participating in this festival for almost 40 years. I also wore the costume for about 20 to 25 years. Whatever is meant to happen will happen exactly as it should. When I used to wear the costume, around 40 years ago, we would walk around the temple three times when we set up the stage.”

He recalled the practices followed during the celebrations in the past and expressed happiness at witnessing the Soorasamharam in person after nearly 26 years. “We would walk around and then step into the fire. But now, whatever the fierce Amman wants to happen will happen. The same applies to people returning home. If people who attend this festival meet with an accident, are involved in a car crash, or suffer a tyre burst on their way home, Amman will bring them home safely. That is why the crowd is so massive. It is a source of immense joy. Today, after almost 26 years, I witnessed the Soorasamharam in person. I am really happy and feel that this is a great victory in my life. Yes, otherwise too,” he added.