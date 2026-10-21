Petrol and diesel prices in India vary across cities due to state taxes, transportation costs, and local levies. Final retail rates are influenced by global crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, central excise duties, and state VAT, as fuel remains outside the GST framework.

Petrol and diesel prices remain an important consideration for motorists across India, with retail rates varying between cities due to differences in state taxes, transportation costs and other local levies. Consumers checking the latest petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday, October 21, can compare rates in their cities before refuelling.

Fuel prices in India are influenced by international crude oil prices, currency exchange rates, central excise duty and state-level value-added tax (VAT). Since petrol and diesel are currently outside the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, state governments have considerable influence over the final retail prices consumers pay at fuel stations.

Oil marketing companies review fuel prices daily under India's dynamic pricing system, with revisions generally taking effect at 6 am. However, daily reviews do not necessarily result in price changes. Rates can remain unchanged for extended periods depending on market conditions and pricing decisions.

Petrol and Diesel City-Wise Rates - October 21, 2026

City Petrol (per litre) Diesel (per litre) Delhi Rs 102.12 Rs 95.20 Mumbai Rs 111.21 Rs 97.83 Kolkata Rs 113.51 Rs 99.82 Chennai Rs 107.77 Rs 99.55 Bengaluru Rs 102.12 Rs 98.80 Hyderabad Rs 115.69 Rs 103.82

For motorists, monitoring local fuel prices can help with everyday travel planning and budgeting. Since rates depend on local taxes and other costs, the price at the pump may differ from one city to another. Consumers should check the latest rates for their location before refuelling.