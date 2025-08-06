3 5

Rain will continue due to this. The challenging weather will persist until Friday. Today, Wednesday, rain is expected in all southern districts, including Kolkata. Heavy rain is expected in Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and Nadia. Rain has been ongoing in the city since last midnight. Today's maximum temperature in the city will be 31 degrees Celsius. Yesterday's minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius.