The state is getting drenched in record rainfall. The thunderstorms and rain that started last midnight are forecast to continue until Friday. Heavy rain warnings are in effect for several districts of South Bengal
Image Credit : social media
Residents are struggling with record-breaking rainfall. The rain continues relentlessly, sometimes drizzling and sometimes pouring heavily. The city and suburbs are drenched, causing widespread difficulties. While the rain lessened slightly in the last two to three days, thunderstorms and heavy rain resumed last midnight.
Image Credit : unsplash
The monsoon axis extends through Amritsar, Patiala, Muzaffarnagar, Kheri, and Balmiki Nagar to East Arunachal Pradesh. A vortex is over Bangladesh and adjoining areas. These two factors are bringing lots of moisture from the sea, resulting in storms and rain.
Image Credit : social media
Rain will continue due to this. The challenging weather will persist until Friday. Today, Wednesday, rain is expected in all southern districts, including Kolkata. Heavy rain is expected in Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and Nadia. Rain has been ongoing in the city since last midnight. Today's maximum temperature in the city will be 31 degrees Celsius. Yesterday's minimum temperature was 27 degrees Celsius.
Image Credit : social media
Heavy rain is possible in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar in North Bengal today. Scattered rain is expected in other districts. Thunderstorms and rain are also forecast for Malda, North and South Dinajpur.
Image Credit : Social Media
Rain will continue on Thursday in South 24 Parganas, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad. Heavy rain is expected in Purulia on Friday. In North Bengal, river water levels are rising due to heavy rainfall. Teesta, Torsha, and Jaldhaka rivers are swelling, raising concerns about flooding in low-lying areas.
