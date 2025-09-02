Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rain expected in South Bengal due to depression
Rain is expected to start again today due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea due to rough conditions caused by the low pressure
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : ANI
Kolkata Weather
After a two-day respite, rain has returned since last night. Sources say a cyclonic circulation has formed over the north Odisha coast in the Bay of Bengal. This circulation is expected to develop into a low-pressure system today, leading to more rain.
25
Image Credit : ANI
The sea will be rough due to the low pressure. Rain is expected from today, Tuesday. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea from Tuesday to Thursday.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Scattered thunderstorms and rain are expected in some areas today, although it has been raining since last night. Rain is expected in West Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, Hooghly, and Howrah. Kolkata will also experience rain.
45
Image Credit : unsplash
Kolkata will experience humid conditions today. The sky will be partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms and rain. The maximum temperature will be 31°C and the minimum 26°C.
55
Image Credit : iSTOCK
Thunderstorms and rain are expected in the southern districts on Wednesday and Thursday. Scattered rain is expected, with winds gusting up to 30-40 kmph. Rainfall will also increase in Kolkata, particularly in areas adjacent to South 24 Parganas and Howrah. The rain is expected to continue until Thursday, after which the weather may change.
Related Stories