Tripura's DSD-DEEP programme is empowering youth with digital skills for employment and self-reliance. Under the MMDUP Skill Mission, 140 students received training in IT, AI, and workplace readiness via MKCL's digital platform.

The DSD-DEEP programme, a transformative digital learning initiative under the MMDUP (Mukhya Mantri Dakhyata Unnayan Prakalpa) Skill Mission of the Directorate of Skill Development (DSD), is rapidly reshaping the future of Tripura's youth. Designed to equip learners with modern, industry-relevant skills, the programme offers an engaging, flexible e-learning experience to boost digital capability across the state.

A Digital Movement for Empowerment

The mission of DSD-DEEP is clear--to empower young people with essential digital skills that prepare them for employment, entrepreneurship, and self-reliance. Through this initiative, candidates across Tripura are learning critical IT skills, AI tools, workplace readiness, and life skills. The training is delivered through MKCL's advanced digital platform, which provides interactive lessons, assessments, and hands-on practice.

From remote villages to urban centres, the programme is helping learners build confidence, strengthen digital literacy, and unlock new opportunities.

"DSD-DEEP is not just a course--it is a movement towards a digitally skilled and empowered Tripura," the department stated.

Official Insights on Program Implementation

Speaking about the ongoing efforts, Sutirtha Paul, Joint Director, Skill Development Department, Government of Tripura, said that the Skill Development Department is conducting such programmes across multiple locations. "We are providing training to students through ITI, teaching them important computer-based skills involving both hardware and software. They are also learning company-related job rules that will help them in professional environments," she said.

Successful Enrolment and Training

This year, 140 students have been successfully enrolled, with training conducted by MK Seal. The department emphasised that learners are receiving a supportive environment and quality training made possible through the assistance of a partner corporation.

"We brought MKCL to Tripura so that children can gain advanced knowledge and become more capable. Today, the training has been successfully completed, and certificates have been distributed," Paul added. He also expressed his eagerness to share the students' success stories in the coming days.

Future Plans and Continued Growth

With continuous expansion plans, the DSD-DEEP initiative is steadily becoming a cornerstone of Tripura's digital growth and youth empowerment journey.

