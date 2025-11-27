HP CM Thakur Sukhvinder Singh said the govt will not celebrate three years in office, focusing on a future vision. In the Assembly, a BJP motion was rejected. He accused the BJP of internal factions and hiding conflicts with controversies.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh on Wednesday said that the government will not celebrate the completion of its three years in office. Instead, it will present its vision for the future to the people. He stated that concrete developmental steps and transparent governance remain the government's top priorities.

CM Slams BJP in Assembly Session

In the Assembly, the 'work-stoppage' motion brought by the BJP over the Panchayati Raj elections was rejected. The Chief Minister accepted the discussion on behalf of the government and maintained decorum in the House.

He said the BJP's strategy to create uproar in the Assembly fell flat as the government continues to function strictly within the framework of law. The CM asserted that Congress is the Constitution's strongest custodian.

He noted that the provision for women's reservation in Panchayati Raj Institutions was introduced by the Congress, ensuring more involvement of women in grassroot democracy. Regarding the upcoming panchayat elections, he clarified that the government is working entirely in accordance with the law. "We are functioning as per legal provisions, and the panchayat elections too will be conducted within the ambit of the law," he said.

He further said that the BJP is divided into five factions, which is why Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur remains under constant pressure. The Chief Minister alleged that the BJP is attempting to create unnecessary controversies to hide its internal conflicts.

New Initiative to Empower Rural Women

The Chief Minister further assured that the state government is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people and will continue to accelerate development initiatives across Himachal Pradesh. Earlier in the day, Sukhu laid the foundation stone of the Himachal HAAT, a project aimed at boosting rural livelihoods and women's economic empowerment.

The initiative is part of the Himachal Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission, which markets products made by rural women across the state. "Through the platform, rural women have already achieved sales worth Rs 25 lakh. Their locally made products are now being packed and marketed online. This is a proud moment for us, it's a step toward an Aatmanirbhar Himachal Pradesh," the Chief Minister said.

Government Reaffirms Commitment to Development and Reforms

The Chief Minister announced that the Congress government will complete three years in office on December 6, for which a state-level celebration will be held. Sukhu reiterated that his government is committed to reversing the damage done by the BJP government.

"We are reforming the education and health sectors, improving tourism, and reclaiming state resources that were sold off earlier. We are accountable to the people's court," he said. (ANI)