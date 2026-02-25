- Home
Women in West Bengal can now get ₹5000 through this state government scheme! It's even giving the popular Lakshmir Bhandar a run for its money. Who can get this cash, and what are the eligibility criteria? Read the full story to find out.
The West Bengal government, under CM Mamata Banerjee, runs many welfare schemes to make women financially independent. Among these, 'Lakshmir Bhandar' is super popular.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
The Lakshmir Bhandar scheme is a major source of financial aid for crores of women in Bengal. After the recent budget hike of ₹500, general category women now get ₹1,500 per month, while SC/ST women receive ₹1,700 directly in their bank accounts.
This money isn't just for daily household costs. With proper planning, women can use it to build a huge savings fund for their future.
But wait, there's another scheme for women launched under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. Here, women don't get ₹1,500 or ₹1,700, but a lump sum of ₹5,000! Yes, you heard that right. The state will give these women ₹5,000.
Who will get this money? How do you apply? Will it come to everyone's account? There are many questions. This report has all the answers for you.
The government has started a special initiative for women in Self-Help Groups (SHGs) called the 'Jago Prakalpa'. Through this scheme, every eligible SHG in the state gets a one-time annual grant of ₹5,000 as a 'revolving fund'.
Jago Prakalpa is a special initiative run by the West Bengal government's Self Help Group & Self Employment Department. Its main goal is to empower women financially through SHGs, encourage small businesses, and strengthen groups in both rural and urban areas. This scheme is especially for women who want to stand on their own feet by being part of an SHG.
To get the benefits of Jago Prakalpa, your group must meet some conditions: 1. The SHG must be registered with the WB government and have only women members. 2. The group must be at least one year old and active. 3. It must have its own bank account, at least 6 months old. 4. The bank account must have a minimum balance of ₹5,000. 5. The SHG must have previously taken a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) or a term loan from a bank.
Many people think this is just like Lakshmir Bhandar, but its structure is totally different. Lakshmir Bhandar gives money to individuals every month. Jago Prakalpa gives money to the entire group. While Lakshmir Bhandar's money is used for household expenses, Jago Prakalpa's fund is meant to be used as capital to start a new group business.
The entire process for Jago Prakalpa is now online. The group's supervisor or a concerned official uploads the necessary information online. This is then verified at the block or district level. If the information is correct, ₹5,000 is sent directly to the SHG's bank account via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).
The state government aims to help about 10 lakh SHGs through this scheme, which will directly benefit nearly 1 crore women. Jago Prakalpa is showing a new way forward for women in the state on their path to self-reliance.
