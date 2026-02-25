8 11 Image Credit : Asianet News

Jago Prakalpa Registration Process: Step-by-Step Guide to Claim ₹5000

To get the benefits of Jago Prakalpa, your group must meet some conditions: 1. The SHG must be registered with the WB government and have only women members. 2. The group must be at least one year old and active. 3. It must have its own bank account, at least 6 months old. 4. The bank account must have a minimum balance of ₹5,000. 5. The SHG must have previously taken a Cash Credit Limit (CCL) or a term loan from a bank.