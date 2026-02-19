Lakshmir Bhandar Update: Follow Rules or Risk Losing Allowance
Big news is coming out about West Bengal's popular Lakshmir Bhandar scheme. It's heard that from March, many beneficiaries' accounts could be canceled if certain rules aren't followed. Receiving other government benefits will be scrutinized.
Lakshmir Bhandar Update
In Bengal, allowances exist for everyone, from the elderly to students and housewives. Most people get ₹1000 to ₹1500 monthly. Now, there's a new update on this allowance. Some accounts under this special scheme might be closed.
Lakshmir Bhandar
The Mamata government's list of allowances includes schemes like old-age pension, widow pension, Lakshmir Bhandar, Kanyashree, and Yuvashree. Similarly, the Yuvashree scheme is for unemployed youth.
Monthly Allowance
Among the various allowances started by the Mamata government, Lakshmir Bhandar is the most popular. Women of the state, aged 25 to 60, receive this monthly allowance.
Categories
Previously, general category women received ₹1000 and SC/ST women got ₹1200. This allowance has been recently increased. Now, general women will get ₹1500 and SC/ST women will get ₹1700.
Lakshmir Bhandar Scheme
Now, a big surprise about the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme has emerged. From March, some old accounts might be canceled. The allowance for those who haven't done these five things will stop.
Bank Account
Women not between 25 and 60 years old, meaning younger than 25 or older than 60, will no longer get the allowance. Also, those without a single bank account won't get it.
All you need to know
Those whose bank accounts are not linked with Aadhaar are also set to be excluded. The administration is getting stricter. Allowances may be canceled for age limit issues or no Aadhaar-bank link.
Lakshmir Bhandar
Similarly, those who have other jobs or receive other government benefits will no longer get this allowance. This news has come out. Changes are coming to the Lakshmir Bhandar allowance from March.
Stay updated with all the latest Business News, including market trends, Share Market News, stock updates, taxation, IPOs, banking, finance, real estate, savings, and investments. Track daily Gold Price changes, updates on DA Hike, and the latest developments on the 8th Pay Commission. Get in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and real-time updates to make informed financial decisions. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to stay ahead in business.