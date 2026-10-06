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West Bengal Government Ration Card Rules Updated: E-KYC Mandatory; Account To Become Inactive If Not Used
West Bengal Government Ration Card Rules Updated: The government can deactivate your Ration Card if you do not collect your rations for six straight months. You can easily reactivate your inactive card through the e-KYC process
Strict Rules For Ration Cards
The state government has taken strict steps to stop ration fraud. The central government is also very serious about this issue. Officials have already started strict checks and cancelled many fake ration cards.
Main Reason For Cancellation
The government deactivates or cancels a ration card mainly for one specific reason right now. Officials will deactivate your card if you do not use it or collect your rations for a long time.
Six Months Rule Brings Trouble
The new rule states that the government will deactivate your ration card if you do not collect rations for six continuous months. The card remains with you, but it stops working. Regular users will keep their active status, while irregular users will face cancellation.
Data Remains Safe After Deactivation
The system does not delete your data completely from the database even if your card becomes inactive. The government keeps your record safe. You can easily reactivate your card later if you want.
Mandatory e-KYC Process
The government has clearly stated that all users must complete their ration card e-KYC. The authorities can deactivate your card if you skip this step. The government claims this move will help them identify and remove fake cards.
Online e-KYC Steps
You need to visit the official food department website at https://food.wb.gov.in/ first. You will find the e-KYC option when you click on the 'Self Service of Ration Card' button. You just have to enter your Aadhaar and mobile number to finish the process and reactivate your card.
Offline e-KYC Option
You can visit the local ration office of the food department if you face issues with the online method. You must carry your Aadhaar card and an active mobile number with you. The officials will complete your e-KYC work right there.
Nationwide Mandatory Rule
The e-KYC rule is mandatory across the entire country, not just in West Bengal. Around 94 percent of ration beneficiaries nationwide completed this process by July 30 this year. State residents who missed it should finish it quickly through online or offline modes.
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