SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal inducted former officer Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal as the Halka Incharge for Raikot, emphasizing a commitment to development and regional progress in anticipation of the upcoming 2027 state elections.

Sukhbir Badal Welcomes Prabhdeep Nathowal into Shiromani Akali Dal

Raikot (Punjab) [India], November 13 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Friday inducted Information and Public Relations Deputy Director Prabhdeep Singh Nathowal into the party and appointed him as the Halka Incharge from this constituency. The SAD president addressed a huge gathering at Prabhdeep Singh’s native village in Nathowal and said it was a matter of pride that a highly educated officer who enjoyed a good reputation was joining the SAD. He said Prabhdeep Nathowal had a clear vision for the constituency and he was confident that he would steer it on the path of progress and prosperity. Urging the people to support the party’s new representative, Badal said the constituency had suffered immensely during the last ten years. He also announced that the SAD was committed to establishing a Memorial at Nathowal, also known as ‘Faujian da Pind’, in the memory of various gallantry award winners who had done the nation proud. Later, talking to newsmen, the SAD president said Punjabis had made up their mind to support their own regional party. “They have experimented with Delhi parties and suffered at their hands. Now they are determined to bring in a SAD government in the State in 2027”. Speaking on the occasion, Prabhdeep Nathowal said it was a proud moment for him to join Punjab’s only regional party, which had always fulfilled the aspirations of its people. He said speedy development, including creation of world-class infrastructure during the erstwhile SAD government, had acted as a source of inspiration and he had decided to resign from government service and enter public life. He said Punjab needed to be put on the path of development after a decade of decay and only a visionary leader like SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal could do this. Senior leaders present on the occasion included Sharanjit Singh Dhillon, Chand Singh Dalla, SR Kler, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, Harpreet Singh Simak, Kamal Chatley and Jaskaran Singh Deol. (ANI)