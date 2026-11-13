A devastating head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck in Assam's Golaghat district has resulted in 24 deaths. Minister Atul Bora is overseeing rescue operations as the injured receive urgent medical care at local hospitals.

24 Killed in Tragic Head-On Collision in Assam Golaghat District

Golaghat (Assam) [India], November 13 (ANI): At least 24 people were killed following a severe head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a container truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday. The tragedy occurred in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, police said.

State Minister and Bokakhat MLA Atul Bora, who rushed to the accident site to personally oversee rescue and relief operations, provided an update over the phone regarding the casualties and medical response. "24 people died in the accident so far, and 11 injured persons were shifted to Jorhat Medical College & Hospital," Bora told ANI, adding that other survivors receiving medical attention "were admitted at Bokakhat Civil Hospital."

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a post on X, expressed profound grief over the incident, adding that all of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief. He wrote, "I am deeply distressed by the tragic accident in Kaziranga earlier today. The scale of this loss has shaken all of us, and my heart goes out to every family that has lost a loved one. No words can ease their pain, but I want them to know that they are not alone. All of Assam stands with them in this hour of grief."

Sarma further emphasised that prompt medical intervention remains the administration's primary objective, noting that the Assam Minister is currently overseeing the situation from the site. "Our foremost priority now is to make sure the injured receive the best possible medical care without delay. Hon'ble Minister Shri @ATULBORA2 is at the site and personally overseeing the relief arrangements. I pray for the swift recovery of the injured and for strength for the bereaved families," Himanta Biswa Sarma stated.

The Assam Minister's visit comes after multiple fatalities were feared following the head-on collision between a passenger vehicle and a truck in Assam's Golaghat district on Friday in the Rongajaan area near the Kaziranga National Park, police said. Meanwhile, the police official confirmed that several other individuals sustained injuries in the accident and have been rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway at the site. Further details are awaited.