The political scene in West Bengal is gearing up ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress faces the challenge of holding onto its 15-year rule, while the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance are fighting hard to take over.

Voting will happen in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results declared on May 4. Everyone is asking the same question: will Mamata Banerjee return to Nabanna, or will Bengal see a new government? Besides political analysis, people are also looking at astrological predictions for answers.