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West Bengal Elections 2026 Astrological Predictions: What Stars Say About Mamata Banerjee's Fate?
Will Mamata Banerjee hold on to power in the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections? What do astrological predictions say about her horoscope and planetary positions? We break it down for you.
The political scene in West Bengal is gearing up ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The Trinamool Congress faces the challenge of holding onto its 15-year rule, while the BJP and the Left-Congress alliance are fighting hard to take over.
Voting will happen in two phases on April 23 and 29, with results declared on May 4. Everyone is asking the same question: will Mamata Banerjee return to Nabanna, or will Bengal see a new government? Besides political analysis, people are also looking at astrological predictions for answers.
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