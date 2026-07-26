Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited disaster-hit Boh, announcing Rs. 7.5 lakh for destroyed homes and Rs. 1 lakh for essentials. The relief package also covers lost livestock, damaged crops, and rental assistance for affected families.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited the disaster-affected areas of Boh in Shahpur Assembly Constituency following the recent cloudburst incident and reviewed the ongoing relief and rehabilitation operations. He inspected the relief camp set up at Government Senior Secondary School, Boh and interacted with the affected families to enquire about their well-being.

Financial Assistance Announced

The Chief Minister announced that families whose houses have been completely destroyed in the disaster will be provided financial assistance of Rs. 7.50 lakh for the construction of new houses. In addition, they will receive Rs. one lakh for the purchase of clothes, utensils and other essential household items. He further said that families without land for reconstruction of house would be provided government land, wherever required.

CM Sukhu said that families whose cows or buffaloes perished in the disaster would receive Rs. 55,000 per animal, while those who lost goats would be provided Rs. 15,000 per goat. Families whose houses were damaged due to flooding or water ingress would receive Rs. one lakh as relief. Similarly, owners of damaged shops would be provided financial assistance ranging from Rs. 50,000 to Rs. one lakh, depending on the extent of the damage. He said that farmers whose crops were damaged would be compensated at the rate of Rs. 5,000 per kanal. Families compelled to live in rented accommodation temporarily would receive Rs. 5,000 per month as rental assistance. In addition, all affected families would be provided six months of free ration.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also announced the upgradation of the Ridkmar Primary Health Centre to a Community Health Centre.

State-Wide Disaster Impact and Response

The Chief Minister said that during the 2023-24 disaster, more than 23,000 houses were damaged across the State and nearly 500 precious lives were lost. The State Government had successfully rescued more than 75,000 people, an effort that was appreciated by both NITI Aayog and the World Bank.

The Chief Minister patiently listened to the problems and requirements of the affected families and assured them that the State Government stands firmly with them during this difficult time. He said that no affected family should feel isolated, as the Government is fully committed to providing every possible assistance and ensuring that there is no shortage in relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Long-Term Strategy and Reforms

He said that natural disasters are becoming an increasingly serious challenge for Himachal Pradesh. Therefore, the Government is not only focusing on immediate relief but is also working on long-term strategies to minimise future losses. He informed that the State Government has decided to develop disaster-resilient infrastructure at an estimated cost of Rs. 3,500 crore to reduce the impact of natural disasters and safeguard lives and property.

The Chief Minister further stated that, for the first time in the history of Himachal Pradesh, the State Government has amended disaster relief norms to substantially enhance financial assistance for affected families. In addition, a Special Disaster Relief Fund has been constituted to ensure prompt financial support during times of crisis.

Immediate Relief Measures

He informed that as an immediate relief measure, 25 affected families have been provided interim assistance of Rs. 25,000 each, while 16 other families have received Rs. 10,000 each. So far, 13 revenue certificates have been prepared, and bona fide certificates are being issued to the affected families. The process of reissuing educational certificates has also been initiated. Simultaneously, suitable land is being identified on a priority basis for the permanent rehabilitation of the affected families.

The Chief Minister appreciated the dedicated efforts of the district administration, police, NDRF, SDRF, the Indian Army, local public representatives, voluntary organisations and residents engaged in relief and rescue operations. He said that their collective efforts have significantly expedited the relief work.

Details of Affected Families

A total of 25 families from Ghurghun, Bhangar and Sapera villages have been affected by the disaster. These include 18 families comprising 52 members residing in 11 houses in Ghurghun village, 3 families comprising 16 members residing in one house in Bhangar village and 4 families comprising 16 members residing in four houses in Sapera village.

Keeping public safety as the highest priority, 13 houses in Sapera village have been declared as a danger zone.

Other State Initiatives

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government has introduced significant reforms in the education sector, as a result of which Himachal Pradesh has improved its position from 21st to 5th place in the field of education.

MLA Shahpur and Deputy Chief Whip Kewal Singh Pathania, Vice Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Deepak Rathore, Chairman of the Wool Federation Manoj Kumar, local Panchayat Pradhan Neelam Kumari, Deputy Commissioner Kangra Hemraj Bairwa, Superintendent of Police Kulbhushan Verma and officers of various departments were present on the occasion. (ANI)