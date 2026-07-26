PM Modi lauded the Vibrant Village Programme for fostering unity, urging youth to visit border villages. He highlighted the development of these 'first villages' with new infrastructure, which has improved lives and boosted tourism across these regions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised the Vibrant Village Programme, asserting that the 'Vibrant Village' journey serves as a powerful medium for bringing people together in the country. In his interaction with the Vibrant Village participants, PM Modi noted that the more India's youth get to know the country's border villages, the more easily they will understand the country itself. "This 'Vibrant Village' journey is a powerful medium for connecting with everyone and bringing people together. This journey of yours is one of 'unity through participation.' The more India's youth get to know the country's border villages, the more easily they will understand India itself. They will connect effortlessly with every corner of the nation, and these efforts will foster new strength... The experiences you have gathered cannot be learned in a standard classroom. Therefore, share what you have experienced with other young people. Inspire them to visit our border villages in large numbers. The more youth who visit and stay there, the more they will see and understand the country; and as people begin to visit these villages, amenities and facilities will reach them much faster..." said PM Modi.

'First Villages' Undergo Developmental Transformation

Additionally, PM Modi also highlighted the development of India's border villages, declaring that the central government has designated them as the country's "first villages", and asserted that as a result of this shift in mindset, the country's border regions have undergone a developmental transformation in recent years. PM Modi mentioned that electricity and roads have arrived for the first time since independence in many villages. He highlighted that this transformation is altering the lives of farmers and horticulturists, noting that transporting fruits and vegetables to major markets has become easier. He added that with improved connectivity, life continues to move non-stop in these border villages today. PM Modi also pointed out that excellent internet connectivity is now available in these remote villages, emphasising that such amenities have brought benefit to the people and tourism is flourishing in these regions today. "Our government has designated these border villages as the country's "first villages"--the first villages where the morning's first ray of light greets India and the last ray bids it goodnight; where the Tricolour is the first to converse with the breeze; and from where the world catches its first glimpse of India. It is the result of this shift in mindset that our border regions are transforming today. In many villages, electricity and roads have arrived for the first time since independence; tap water and gas connections have reached households for the first time. While these may seem like ordinary amenities in cities, for the people living there, they are life-changing facilities. This transformation is altering the lives of farmers and horticulturists; transporting fruits and vegetables to major markets has become easier. Thanks to improved connectivity, life no longer comes to a standstill--it moves forward non-stop. You have also witnessed how excellent internet connectivity has reached even these remote villages... Such amenities have brought another benefit: tourism is flourishing in these regions today. Villages that had once become desolate are now bustling with activity again..." added PM Modi.

About the Viksit Vibrant Village Programme

The Viksit Vibrant Village Programme, implemented through MY Bharat, was conceptualised to realise the Prime Minister's vision of treating India's border villages as the first villages of the nation and making them active partners in the journey towards Viksit Bharat. The programme was organised in two phases from June 4 to June 30, which covered 74 vibrant villages across Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Over 400 youth participants, representing every State and Union Territory, were selected through a nationwide online quiz competition that witnessed participation from more than three lakh youth.

Fostering National Integration and Understanding

As part of the programme, participants lived with local communities and undertook activities such as Swachhta drives, awareness campaigns on Government schemes, Yuva Sammelans, cultural exchange programmes, tree plantation drives, Mini Model Panchayat simulations, interactions with local artisans and visits to institutions of strategic importance. The programme provided participants with first-hand exposure to the socio-economic landscape, cultural heritage and developmental aspirations of India's frontier regions, while fostering community participation, national integration and a deeper understanding of the strategic importance of border villages. (ANI)