The ECI announced West Bengal's 294-seat Assembly elections will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026. Counting is on May 4. This is a reduction from the eight phases held in the 2021 election.

West Bengal Assembly Elections in Two Phases

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Sunday announced that the elections to the 294 Assembly constituencies of West Bengal will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.

Phase 1 Schedule

As per the ECI, the first phase covering 152 Assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30, 2026. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9. Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

Phase 2 Schedule

For the second phase, which covers 142 Assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29.

Electorate Demographics

West Bengal has a total of 6,45,61,152 electors as per the Election Commission of India, including 6,44,52,609 general electors and 1,08,543 service voters. The state has 5,23,229 young electors aged 18-19 years. The electoral rolls also list 4,16,089 electors marked as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), 1,152 electors identified as third gender, and 3,78,979 senior citizens aged 85 and above.

ECI Explains Reduction in Poll Phases

The last assembly election in the state was held in 2021, conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29, amid an intense contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) led by Mamata Banerjee and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

When asked about the reduction in phases for the elections, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in two phases instead of eight, after the Election Commission decided it would be more convenient for everyone.

Addressing a press conference in the natinal capital, CEC Kumar said, "With regards to the West Bengal elections to be held in two phases instead of eight phases earlier, the Commission has held detailed deliberations and in its considered opinion, it was found necessary to reduce the number of phases and bring it down to an extent where it is convenient for everybody."

ECI to Address Past Violence, Update Electoral Rolls

Kumar said the Election Commission has sought the list of police officers involved in past election violence and will take action as per the law. He added that a supplementary list of electors will be prepared under the orders of the Calcutta High Court and added to the existing rolls. "With regards to the police officers who were involved in the violence in earlier elections, the list has been sought, as is known to the media during our visit to West Bengal, and necessary action as per law shall be taken... With regards to the supplementary list, as per the orders of the Supreme Court, the learned judges working under the directions of the High Court of Calcutta would be bringing out this supplementary list and as and when the supplementary list of names are coming out, they shall be included in addition to the existing electors," he said. (ANI)