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West Bengal DA Arrears Update: Swapan Dasgupta’s Latest Remarks Spark Fresh Hope Among Employees
Big news for West Bengal's govt employees and pensioners. The new Finance Minister, Swapan Dasgupta, has finally given his first reaction on pending DA arrears. Here's what Nabanna says about the state's financial crisis and hopes for Central aid.
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Finance Minister's First Reaction on Pending DA
A much-awaited update has finally arrived for West Bengal's government employees and pensioners. The state's new Finance Minister, Swapan Dasgupta, has publicly given his first reaction on the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) issue.
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Concerns Over State's Financial Situation
After taking charge, Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta spoke about the state's overall financial situation. He admitted that the state budget has several complications, which need a closer look before they can be solved.
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Concerns Over State's Revenue Sources
The Finance Minister explained that the state's income sources are limited because it doesn't have the power to collect GST. A large chunk of the state's revenue comes mainly from taxes on alcohol and petroleum products, a situation he called 'not very satisfactory'.
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Emphasis on Increasing the Income Base
Given the circumstances, he has stressed the need to increase the state's income base. This, he believes, will help manage the financial pressure in the coming days.
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Finance Minister Hopes for Central Aid
The new Finance Minister also expressed hope for financial assistance from the Central government. He believes this will help reduce the state's massive financial burden.
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Big Reaction from the FM on Pending DA
Regarding the pending DA, he did not give any direct timeline. He stated that the problem cannot be solved in a day, but he is aware of the issue and the progress made so far. Swapan Dasgupta also acknowledged that he knows about the expectations of government employees and pensioners.
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Doubts Still Remain Over Dearness Allowance
Observers believe the Finance Minister's statement doesn't paint a clear picture of the new BJP government's plan for the DA issue. Sources claim that government employees are a bit disappointed by his comments, especially since they were hopeful after their meeting with the Chief Minister.
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CM Meets Govt Employees at Nabanna Over DA
Meanwhile, big news came from Nabanna. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently sat down for a meeting with representatives from various state employee organisations. Reports say they had a long conversation.
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Meeting Claimed to be Fruitful
The meeting has been claimed to be fruitful. Sources among the employee representatives revealed that the Chief Minister himself has assured them that the Supreme Court's order regarding pending DA will be implemented.
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Anxiety Until Money is in Hand!
Overall, lakhs of government employees and pensioners in the state are now watching Nabanna and the Finance Department for their next move. The entire state is waiting to know when they will finally receive their pending and increased DA.
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