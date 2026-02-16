West Bengal DA Arrears Row: March 31 Deadline Puts State Govt Under Pressure
As per the Supreme Court's order, 25% of the pending DA for state government employees must be paid by March 31. Facing a huge financial burden of 10,400 crores, the West Bengal government is considering a review petition again.
The Supreme Court's deadline for pending Dearness Allowance (DA) for state employees is approaching. The top court has ordered 25% of arrears to be paid by March 31.
Speculation is rife on whether the state will go to court again. On Feb 5, the SC ruled that DA is a legal right for employees, not charity, in a historic judgment.
The court ordered that 25% of DA arrears from 2008 to 2019 must be paid by March 31. The state's huge financial deficit is the main hurdle in implementing this order.
Nabanna sources say ₹10,400 crore is needed for 25% of arrears. A 4% DA hike and other schemes have increased spending by ₹22,700 crore, making it a huge challenge for the state.
Mamata Banerjee's government is hinting at legal options. The CM said the SC verdict will be reviewed. A 5-member committee will examine the legal and financial aspects of the ruling.
There's talk of whether the state will file a 'review petition'. Meanwhile, the SC formed a committee led by retired Justice Indu Malhotra to finalize the payment schedule.
The state must submit a compliance report by April 15. It remains to be seen if the state government will comply with the court's order or start a new legal battle.
