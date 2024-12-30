West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee drops major DA update for state govt employees

The Mamata government has maintained its stance on the DA of state government employees. The Mamata government had increased DA by 4 percent. Last year, the Chief Minister announced the DA during the Christmas program. This time too, the employees had hoped that she would give good news to the state employees on Christmas,

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 12:49 PM IST

The problem with the DA of state government employees persists. This problem is not going to be solved quickly. Meanwhile, the DA of central government employees is increasing from time to time.

article_image2

This again makes the state government employees angry about their position and puts pressure on the state government to meet their demands.

article_image3

But Mamata Banerjee's government is firm in its decision. She has repeatedly proved that she is not one to be pressured by anyone.

article_image4

After this, a case has been filed for DA to recover its dues, which is supposed to be settled in 2025. Even without paying the DA arrears, she has delivered the money of the Banglar Bari project to the accounts of the people of Bengal. So far 1.2 million families have received the first installment, about 1.6 million families are under this scheme.

article_image5

Mamata government will give house building money to everyone. So while a section of the people of Bengal are smiling, the state government employees are worried whether they will get their DA arrears.

article_image6

The Mamata government increased DA by 4 percent after the Lok Sabha elections. Last year, the Chief Minister announced the DA during the Christmas program.

article_image7

This time too, the employees had hoped that she would give good news to the state employees on Christmas, but since that did not happen, the employees are worried.

article_image8

She has previously clearly told the employees that she cannot give DA to the state employees like the Centre. Because the state does not have that much financial capacity, so if the employees want, they can join the central government job.

article_image9

However, the state employees are not one to be intimidated by these words, they have now sought permission from the court for a sit-in protest in front of Nabanna, the rest of the time will tell whether they can recover their due DA.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back shk

BJP says Rahul Gandhi left for Vietnam for New Year as India mourns Manmohan Singh's death; Congress hits back

UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH) shk

UP: Car rams man riding bike, drags vehicle stuck under wheels for 2km on road, triggers spark (WATCH)

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Man sets road on fire for New Year reel in Fatehpur, arrested (WATCH)

UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies shk

UP doctor operated elderly woman on wrong leg, alleges family, hospital denies

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh

MP Police officials visit Prayagraj to study UP Police's security model for Mahakumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Meme Stock Faraday Future Poised For Another Surge Following FF 91 Luxury EV Update: Retail Mood Lights Up

Rohit Sharma mentally disturbed after Indias defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy dmn

Rohit Sharma 'mentally disturbed' after India’s defeat to Australia in fourth test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

PHOTOS Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion ATG

(PHOTOS) Kajol inspired saree looks for women with dusky complexion

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on NTI

When Shilpa Shetty opened up about her affair and being cheated by Akshay Kumar; Read on

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon