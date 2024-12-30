West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee drops major DA update for state govt employees

The Mamata government has maintained its stance on the DA of state government employees. The Mamata government had increased DA by 4 percent. Last year, the Chief Minister announced the DA during the Christmas program. This time too, the employees had hoped that she would give good news to the state employees on Christmas,

The problem with the DA of state government employees persists. This problem is not going to be solved quickly. Meanwhile, the DA of central government employees is increasing from time to time.

This again makes the state government employees angry about their position and puts pressure on the state government to meet their demands.

But Mamata Banerjee's government is firm in its decision. She has repeatedly proved that she is not one to be pressured by anyone.

After this, a case has been filed for DA to recover its dues, which is supposed to be settled in 2025. Even without paying the DA arrears, she has delivered the money of the Banglar Bari project to the accounts of the people of Bengal. So far 1.2 million families have received the first installment, about 1.6 million families are under this scheme.

Mamata government will give house building money to everyone. So while a section of the people of Bengal are smiling, the state government employees are worried whether they will get their DA arrears.

She has previously clearly told the employees that she cannot give DA to the state employees like the Centre. Because the state does not have that much financial capacity, so if the employees want, they can join the central government job.

However, the state employees are not one to be intimidated by these words, they have now sought permission from the court for a sit-in protest in front of Nabanna, the rest of the time will tell whether they can recover their due DA.

