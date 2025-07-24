Image Credit : stockPhoto

The sky will be mostly cloudy on Thursday. The chances of rain will increase significantly. Low-pressure rain in all districts of South Bengal. There is a possibility of continuous rain for quite some time in some places. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and one or two spells of heavy rain in most districts of South Bengal. Very heavy rain may occur in Bankura, Purulia, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, and South 24 Parganas districts. Scattered spells of heavy rain are forecast in other districts, including Kolkata.