Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Heavy rainfall forecast for THESE places; Check
WB Weather News: As predicted, the city and suburbs experienced intermittent rain from early morning. What's the weather like for the rest of the day? Find out at a glance. Check out the photo gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Today's Weather Update
The Meteorological Department has informed that a vortex is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. As a result, there is a strong possibility of a low-pressure area forming over the North Bay of Bengal. Due to this potential low pressure, the amount of rainfall may increase in the districts of South Bengal from July 24 to 28.
Weather Forecast and Warning for South Bengal
According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms in many places of South Bengal, including Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, and Jhargram. There is a possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds of 30-40 kmph in Bankura, Jhargram, West Burdwan, Birbhum, East and West Medinipur, South and North 24 Parganas.
Which districts of South Bengal are more likely to experience rain?
According to the weather office forecast, 7-20 cm of rain may occur in North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur. There is a possibility of 7-11 cm of rain in Nadia, Murshidabad, Purulia, West Medinipur, Bankura, and Jhargram. Thunderstorms and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) may occur in several districts of South Bengal.
Moderate rain warning
The Alipore Meteorological Department has said that there may be light to moderate rain along with 7-11 cm of rainfall in West Burdwan, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and East Burdwan between July 25 and 28.
Fishermen advised to stay ashore
The sea will be rough due to the low pressure. Fishermen are prohibited from going to sea from Thursday, July 24th. River water levels will rise! There is a risk of flooding in low-lying areas.
A new cyclone is forming
Parts of the devastating storm Wipha in China and Vietnam will create a vortex in the North Bay of Bengal today. Due to this vortex, there is a possibility of low pressure in the next 48 hours. A low-pressure area will form in the North Bay of Bengal on Thursday, July 24.
Very heavy rain forecast
The sky will be mostly cloudy on Thursday. The chances of rain will increase significantly. Low-pressure rain in all districts of South Bengal. There is a possibility of continuous rain for quite some time in some places. There is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and one or two spells of heavy rain in most districts of South Bengal. Very heavy rain may occur in Bankura, Purulia, East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, and South 24 Parganas districts. Scattered spells of heavy rain are forecast in other districts, including Kolkata.
Possibility of very heavy rain
There will be mostly cloudy skies and low-pressure rain in South Bengal on Friday. There is a possibility of very heavy rain in Purulia, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram districts. There will be a possibility of heavy rain in several districts of South Bengal. Heavy rain is expected in East and West Burdwan, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, and Bankura districts. Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and light gusty winds will blow in all districts.
What will the weather be like in North Bengal?
According to the weather office, the weather will remain the same on Thursday. Scattered light to moderate rain with thunderstorms in most areas of most districts of North Bengal. Both heat and discomfort will increase if it doesn't rain.
Possibility of scattered heavy rain
There is a possibility of scattered heavy rain from Friday to Sunday. There is a greater chance of scattered heavy rain in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts on Friday. Heavy rain also on weekends. There is a greater chance of scattered heavy rain in Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, and Alipurduar districts on Saturday. There is a greater chance of heavy rain in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar districts on Sunday.