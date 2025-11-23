BJP's Suvendu Adhikari slammed TMC MLA Humayun Kabir for his plan to build a Babri Masjid in West Bengal. Adhikari accused him of inciting communal tension for electoral gain, comparing it to the CAA/NRC issue and mentioning the upcoming SIR.

Adhikari Accuses TMC MLA of Inciting Communal Tension

West Bengal Opposition Leader and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari slammed Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir on Sunday for claiming to build the Babri Masjid in West Bengal, accusing him of inciting communal tension ahead of the elections. Speaking to the reporters, Suvendu Adhikari said, "He is doing all this to incite communal tension. Elections are approaching... Poor Muslims are abandoning TMC. Just like in 2021, when they united all Muslims by calling CAA as NRC, this time they are doing so by discussing the construction of the Babri Mosque..."

His remarks came after Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir sparked controversy on Friday, saying he would lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, marking 33 years since the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya. "We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," Kabir said.

Adhikari on SIR and Election Outcome

Adhikari also said, "SIR is needed. SIR will happen, and Mamata Banerjee is going to lose. There is nothing to worry about."

Details of the Special Summary Revision (SIR)

Currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7, 2026. These states and UTs are Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) will take place between December 9 and January 31, 2026, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026.

The opposition has strongly opposed the SIR process, alleging that it is aimed at striking the names of voters from underprivileged communities off the voter lists. (ANI)