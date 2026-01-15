Weather Twist This Sankranti: Telangana May See Rains, Dip in Temperatures
Telangana Rains: In the Telugu states, it's raining on one side... and the cold is biting on the other. So, do you know what the weather will be like in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during Sankranti?
Rain in Telangana
IMD Rain Alert: The first rain of the year (in 2026) hit Telangana, breaking a two-month dry spell. Light showers fell in Hyderabad and nearby districts on Wednesday.
Rain in Hyderabad
In Hyderabad, light rain fell in areas like Chandanagar, Miyapur, and Banjara Hills. The rain made the weather pleasant and reduced the intensity of the cold in Telangana.
Cold in Telangana
Temperatures in Telangana are dropping for Sankranti. The Met Centre predicts minimums of 11-15 degrees in districts like Adilabad, while others will stay above 15 degrees.
Increased cold in AP
In Andhra Pradesh, the cold has increased as rains subsided. Dense fog is present, with Araku recording a low of 7.3 degrees. The Met department warns of more intense cold.
Shivering cold in North India
Delhi is shivering with temperatures of 2-3 degrees, the lowest in 13 years. Minus-degree temps are seen in J&K, Punjab, and other states. The IMD warns this cold will last all of January.
