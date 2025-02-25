Weather alert: Telangana, Andhra Pradesh experience lower temperatures but unbearable humidity

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center said that this heat wave will be particularly severe in Telangana. It said that the maximum temperatures will be recorded between 35 and 37 degrees and the minimum between 18 and 22 degrees.

Author
Ajay Joseph
Updated: Feb 25, 2025, 9:24 AM IST

February is not even over yet and the sun is already scorching. High temperatures are being recorded in the Telugu states. Along with Andhra Pradesh, Telangana is recording the highest maximum temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees.

Due to this, the Telugu people are getting restless. As if this was not enough, now the heat wave is also increasing. The Meteorological Department has announced that hot winds will blow in Telangana and AP this week.

This will increase the humidity. They said that the winds are blowing from the north, southeast and northeast. Along with this, humidity is also coming. That is why it has been announced that even though the temperatures in the Telugu states will be low, the humidity will be extreme.

Today's temperatures in Telangana:

The weather in Telangana will remain slightly cold on Tuesday, February 25. The temperatures will remain low like yesterday (Monday). The minimum temperature will be 20 degrees and the maximum temperature will be 34 degrees.

The sky will be cloudy and a bit cool. At the same time, humidity will increase. Meteorological department officials say that the reason for the humidity is the increase in humidity in the air.

Today's temperatures in Andhra Pradesh:

On February 25, there will be less sunshine in Andhra Pradesh as well. The Meteorological Department has announced that the minimum temperature will be 23 degrees and the maximum temperature will be 33 degrees. It said that the weather will be slightly cold due to clouds in some areas.

