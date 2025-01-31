VIP movement in Chennai: Traffic diversions on ECR Road from noon to night; check details

Traffic diversions are in place in Chennai due to the wedding of former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's grandson. The President, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and other VIPs are attending the event, necessitating these changes.

Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 8:55 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 8:55 AM IST

Chennai ECR Road Traffic Restrictions

Former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu's grandson's wedding reception is scheduled for this evening. The President, Vice President, Prime Minister Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin are among the VIP guests invited.

Venkaiah Naidu's family wedding

Home Minister Amit Shah will also arrive in Chennai this evening. He will proceed directly to the wedding venue in Mahabalipuram from the airport and depart the same night.

VIPs arriving in Chennai

Traffic diversions are in effect due to the arrival of several dignitaries for the wedding. Traffic police have restricted access to the ECR Road.

ECR Road traffic restrictions

Vehicles traveling from Chennai Airport to the East Coast Road (ECR) are advised to use the Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) as an alternate route. Commercial vehicles are prohibited from using the road from the airport to ECR during the specified time.

