22-Year-Old Mysore Sandal Soap Ad Resurfaces Online Amid Tamannaah's Rs 6 Crore Deal
As Tamannaah Bhatia becomes the new face of Mysore Sandal Soap, a 22-year-old black-and-white advertisement of the brand has gone viral. The vintage ad highlights the soap’s fragrance and refreshing qualities without celebrity endorsement.
Tamannaah Bhatia Becomes Face Of Mysore Sandal Soap
Popular South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia has officially begun her role as the brand ambassador for Mysore Sandal Soap, one of Karnataka’s most iconic products. She started her association on Tuesday and said the soap is more than just a beauty product. According to her, Mysore Sandal Soap is deeply linked to childhood memories and family traditions for many people.
₹6 Crore Deal Sparks Debate
Tamannaah has reportedly been signed for a two-year term at a fee of ₹6 crore. Her appointment has triggered mixed reactions.
Some critics have expressed disappointment that an actress from another film industry was chosen to represent a product seen as Karnataka’s pride. They also questioned the high payment made for the endorsement.
Some defend the move
However, others defended the move. They argued that well-known faces are essential to strengthen brand visibility and boost sales in a competitive market. Supporters said Tamannaah is recognised across India and is known for her glowing skin, making her a suitable choice. They described the decision as a practical marketing strategy.
22-Year-Old Advertisement Goes Viral
Amid the debate, a Mysore Sandal Soap advertisement from about 22 years ago has resurfaced online and is now going viral. Social media users have been sharing the old black-and-white ad widely.
Some netizens commented that in earlier times, the soap did not rely on celebrity endorsements. According to them, the product’s fragrance and quality were enough to attract buyers.
What The Vintage Advertisement Shows
The old advertisement features a simple cartoon image of the soap and people standing in a queue. It carries a message about daily tiredness and the need for refreshment.
The Old Mysore Sandal Soap Ad
The lines in the ad say that after standing in long queues and feeling stressed, a bath can calm the mind and energise the body. It encourages people not to forget Mysore Sandal Soap, which promises to cleanse the body and leave behind a soft, sweet fragrance.
The resurfaced ad has sparked nostalgia, with many praising its simplicity and emotional appeal.
