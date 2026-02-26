Guntur police arrested two men in separate theft cases in Mangalagiri, Telangana. Gold and silver ornaments worth a total of Rs 38 lakhs were recovered from the accused, identified as Chippada Kedareshwara Rao and Immadi Battini Gopi.

Two people have been arrested in two separate theft cases under the limits of Mangalagiri Police Station in Telangana, police said on Thursday. Gold and silver ornaments worth approximately Rs 38 lakhs have been recovered, said Guntur District SP Vakul Jindal.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

First Arrest in Duggirala Burglary

A complaint was received on February 20 regarding a house burglary in Duggirala village under Mangalagiri town limits. The miscreants broke open the locks and committed theft. Based on the complaint, Mangalagiri police registered a case and initiated an investigation. During the course of the investigation, the accused Chippada Kedareshwara Rao (40) was arrested. Gold ornaments worth Rs 16,32,000 were recovered from his possession.

The accused has a criminal history with more than 40 theft cases registered against him in various police stations in the past, police said.

Second Arrest in Chintalapudi Theft

In the second case complaint was received on February 19 regarding a house theft in Chintalapudi village under Mangalagiri limits. After the investigation, police arrested the accused Immadi Battini Gopi (38). Gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakhs and silver ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh were seized from him.

Both the accused are being produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody, said Guntur District SP Vakul Jindal. (ANI)