Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel disbursed Rs 6.97 crore to 35,829 farmers newly adopting natural farming. The assistance of Rs 2,000 per acre for the Kharif season was transferred via DBT to promote the practice across the state's 33 districts.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed assistance of Rs. 2,000 per acre for the Kharif season through DBT to 35,829 farmers from 33 districts who have newly joined natural farming in the state under the National Mission on Natural Farming. This will expand the scope of natural farming in the state and encourage more farmers to adopt this practice, according to the Gujarat CMO.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

At a ceremony held in Gandhinagar in the presence of Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani and Minister of State for Agriculture Ramesh Katara, the Chief Minister transferred a total incentive assistance of Rs 6.97 crore directly into the bank accounts of farmers with a single click.

Expanding Natural Farming Through Clusters

With the objective of expanding natural farming in the state, one cluster comprising three Gram Panchayats each has been formed, and in 1,015 such clusters, farmers willing to adopt natural farming are being provided training, guidance, and incentive assistance, according to the release.

CM's 'Back to Basics' Vision

Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given the mantra of "Back to Basics" for a healthy life and called for adopting natural farming in mission mode and for the widespread use of products produced through such farming.

He motivated farmers by stating that by adopting natural farming, these farmers have undertaken a task that gives the satisfaction of securing the future generation. He added that Governor Acharya Devvrat has launched a mass movement to inspire farmers in the state towards cow-based natural farming. He also visits villages to provide guidance in this regard.

The Chief Minister stated that natural farming has now become the need of the hour and essential for our health, and the sooner we turn towards this method, the sooner we will reap its benefits.

National Mission and State-Level Implementation

On this occasion, Agriculture Minister Jitubhai Vaghani said that the Government of India has launched the National Mission on Natural Farming across the country to promote chemical-free farming by farmers using indigenous cow-based practices and easily available resources.

Future Plans and Budgetary Support

He added that under the leadership of the Chief Minister, 1,015 clusters, each comprising three Gram Panchayats, have been made operational in the state under this mission. Additionally, in the remaining Gram Panchayats, 3,875 non-mission clusters, each comprising three Gram Panchayats, are planned, taking the total to around 4,890 clusters to further promote natural farming. Moreover, to provide farmers with practical exposure to natural farming, 7,100 model farms have been established. He stated that in this year's budget as well, the state government has made a provision of Rs. 392 crore for various activities related to natural farming.

This event was attended by Principal Secretary of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, RC Meena, MD of Gujarat Agro, Vijay Kharadi, Director of Agriculture, Rajendrasinh Rajput and Patel (Gujarat Prakrutik Krushi Vikas Board). (ANI)