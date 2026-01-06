Varanasi Weather LATEST Update: Intense Cold Wave Hits UP; Check Forecast
Varanasi Weather LATEST Update: Banaras and all of Uttar Pradesh are currently experiencing severe cold spell. Due to icy winds, moisture, most districts in UP will be covered in dense fog. Weather department has issued alerts for several districts
6th January Weather
On January 6th in Banaras, there will be dense fog in the morning and evening, with a cold day feel during the day. The cold wave will cause a drop in day and night temperatures.
Temperature
On Jan 6th, the max daytime temperature in Varanasi is expected to be around 17°C, while the minimum at night will be near 9°C. Cold winds at 7 km/h will make it feel even colder.
Cold Wave
On Tuesday, Jan 6th, a cold wave will hit 15 UP districts, including Banaras, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, Kanpur, and Lucknow, increasing the chill.
Fog Alert
On Jan 6th, dense fog will be seen in many UP districts, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Kanpur, and Lucknow.
Forecast
For the new year, the weather department has alerted devotees visiting Varanasi. People are advised to take all necessary precautions against the bone-chilling cold until January 10th.
