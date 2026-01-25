- Home
A stunning video of Vande Bharat Express moving through snow-covered landscapes in Jammu and Kashmir has gone viral on social media, with netizens comparing the scenery to that of Switzerland.
Captivating scene in Jammu & Kashmir
Vande Bharat in snowy valleys
The amazing video of the Vande Bharat in snowy valleys was shared by Banihal MLA Sajjad Shaheen. The video shows the semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train gliding across a landscape wrapped in thick snow in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir. Snow-covered tracks, frozen slopes and towering peaks form the backdrop, highlighting how rail services are now operating in conditions that once brought connectivity to a halt during peak winter.
'This is Switzerland level': Netizens react
Like a train in the Swiss Alps
Some users compared this view to the Swiss Alps trains. They said to see this, you should board the Vande Bharat Express passing through the snow-covered Banihal region now.
"Mama, this is Switzerland level. That sleek train against a snow-covered background kicks a**. Unthinkable even 5 years ago," said one user, while another added, "Railways should build vista dome coaches in Vande Bharat for such routes."
Mama this is Switzerland level. That sleek train against a snow covered background kicks ass 🫡
Unthinkable even 5 years ago. https://t.co/jCbfBldTz7
— Kartik (@calm_sutra) January 23, 2026
The #VandeBharat Express passing through picturesque #Banihal Valley. @RailMinIndia@AshwiniVaishnaw@RailwayNorthernpic.twitter.com/ZybV2rbDMd
— Sajjad Shaheen (@sajjadshaheen) January 24, 2026
Kashmir Vande Bharat Express
The Kashmir Vande Bharat Express is specially designed to handle temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius. It is equipped with heated windscreens, an air dryer system, and a 5 kVA transformer, as it is fully run on electricity.
Season's first snowfall
Jammu and Kashmir is facing severe cold and its first snowfall. This Vande Bharat scene shows tourists that Indian Railways provides connectivity even in the toughest terrains.
