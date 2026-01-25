Snowy Nightmare in Manali: Hotels 100% Occupied, 685 Roads Closed, Tourists Stuck
Manali snowstorm: Due to heavy snowfall and a western disturbance in Manali and Himachal Pradesh, 685 roads are closed, hotels are fully occupied, and tourists are stuck in traffic jams for 24 hours. Safety warnings issued for sub-zero temperatures.
Hotels 100% occupied
Sudden heavy snow turned holidays into a nightmare. Hotels are full, 685 roads are closed, and tourists are stuck in traffic for hours.
Tourists stranded on road
After a long dry spell, heavy snow disrupted life. Tourists in Shimla & Manali faced icy roads, causing huge traffic jams in sub-zero temps.
#WATCH | Manali, Himachal Pradesh | Heavy snowfall has covered the roads in Manali, causing traffic congestion. Tourists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel and to follow the instructions issued by the local administration. pic.twitter.com/Ng752coxn9
— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2026
Which districts are most affected?
A total of 685 roads are closed in Himachal. Lahaul-Spiti, Chamba, and Mandi are the worst hit. The Kinnaur district is almost completely cut off.
Social Media पर लोगों ने #Reel देखी नहीं #SnowFall की, कि Delhi NCR दौड़ पड़ता है #हिमाचल_प्रदेश की तरफ.
नतीजा देखिए कई किलोमीटर का लंबा जाम.
स्थिति ये कि लोगों को पूरी की पूरी रात कार वगैरह में ही गुजारनी पड़ी.. #Manalipic.twitter.com/ccgyCXgLrR
— Ruby Arun रूबी अरुण (@arunruby08) January 24, 2026
What caused chaos?
Manali hotels are 100% full. Snow and traffic jams have stranded tourists on highways, forcing them to light fires to survive sub-zero temps. The situation has been further compounded by the long weekend and snowfall - the season's first after nearly a three-month drought.
#WATCH | J&K | Banihal gets draped in white as the region received fresh snowfall. pic.twitter.com/f5pzTn7xPi
— ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2026
What IMD said?
A western disturbance from the Mediterranean has hit Himachal. The weather department says this system will stay active until Sunday, bringing more snow.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: After the recent snowfall in the state, tourists have started rushing to the mountains in Manali and other hill tourist destinations in the state. Drone visuals show a long queue of vehicles moving towards Manali on the Chandigarh-Manali Highway. pic.twitter.com/AVS8FGxc1V
— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2026
Administration and safety
The state has issued an advisory until Jan 28. A yellow alert for fog and cold is active in many districts. The admin is on high alert.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.