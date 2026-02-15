The complaint was filed by NRI Narendrabhai Shah, who lives in the United States. He visited the bank with his wife to collect jewellery for their daughter’s wedding scheduled within two days. When they opened locker number 12-12A, they noticed signs of tampering.

Rush of Customers at Cosmos Bank in Vadodara after Reported Locker Theft!



Nearly 1,500 locker holders inspected their lockers over the past two days, though no other losses have been reported so far.#Vadodara#Missing#Goldpic.twitter.com/Xk6gttJWMa — My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) February 14, 2026

According to the family, the lock of the aluminium box kept inside the locker was missing. On checking the contents, they found that gold items had disappeared while silver articles remained untouched.