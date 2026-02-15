Vadodara Bank Locker Mystery: NRI Family Finds Gold Jewellery Missing, Police Probe On
Gold jewellery worth several lakhs was reported missing from bank locker at Gujarat's Cosmos Co-operative Bank. NRI Narendrabhai Shah discovered loss while collecting ornaments for his daughter's wedding. Around 35 tolas of gold were allegedly stolen
Gold kept for daughter's wedding goes missing in Vadodara
A serious security concern has emerged in Vadodara after gold jewellery worth several lakhs of rupees was reported missing from a safe deposit locker at The Cosmos Co-operative Bank Ltd. on Waghodia Road. The incident has alarmed customers and raised questions about locker safety in banks, according to a report by Desh Gujarat.
Discovery made before daughter’s wedding preparations
The complaint was filed by NRI Narendrabhai Shah, who lives in the United States. He visited the bank with his wife to collect jewellery for their daughter’s wedding scheduled within two days. When they opened locker number 12-12A, they noticed signs of tampering.
Rush of Customers at Cosmos Bank in Vadodara after Reported Locker Theft!
Nearly 1,500 locker holders inspected their lockers over the past two days, though no other losses have been reported so far.#Vadodara#Missing#Goldpic.twitter.com/Xk6gttJWMa
— My Vadodara (@MyVadodara) February 14, 2026
According to the family, the lock of the aluminium box kept inside the locker was missing. On checking the contents, they found that gold items had disappeared while silver articles remained untouched.
Details of missing valuables
Shah reported that around 30 to 35 tolas of gold were missing. The stolen items include gold bars, 10 gold coins, bangles, chains, pendants, bracelets and men’s style “lucky” bracelets. Silver ornaments and scrap silver kept in the locker were not taken.
The family claims the jewellery had been kept safely for a long time. Shah had shifted his locker to this bank earlier after a fire incident at his previous locker in Bank of Baroda.
Allegations against bank management
Shah has accused the bank of negligence. He said the staff could not explain how the locker was accessed without damage to the external lock. He also alleged that a senior bank official suggested settling the matter internally instead of filing a police complaint.
The incident triggered concern among other customers. Nearly 1,500 locker holders visited the branch over two days to check their valuables. No other loss has been reported so far.
Police investigation underway
A formal complaint has been lodged at Bapod Police Station. Police said the lockers operate on a dual-key system, requiring both the customer’s key and the bank’s key to open them.
Inspector M.K. Gurjar confirmed that authorities are examining CCTV footage, locker access records and bank procedures. The branch has 2,750 lockers, of which 25 are vacant. As a precaution, police asked the remaining customers to verify their lockers.
Officials said a detailed investigation is in progress to determine how access was obtained and whether any internal involvement is possible.
Case at Bapod police station
The incident has sparked debate among residents about bank responsibility in locker security. Customers have expressed concern over the safety of valuables, especially when no visible damage was found on the locker door.
For Shah’s family, the situation has created both emotional and financial stress just days before a major family event.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.