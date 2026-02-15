Ancient Temple Vandalised on Mahashivaratri in Karnataka Village | Photos
An ancient Ramalingeshwara temple in Shingatalur village, Gadag district, was vandalised on Mahashivaratri. Miscreants damaged the Shiva linga base, defaced the Nandi idol and disfigured the Goddess Honnattemma idol.
Temple vandalised on mahashivaratri in Karnataka village
A shocking incident was reported from Shingatalur village in Gadag district on the day of Mahashivaratri. Unknown miscreants broke into the ancient Ramalingeshwara temple and desecrated sacred idols, causing deep hurt among local devotees.
Damage discovered during morning prayers
Villagers had carefully prepared the temple for the festival the previous day. When they arrived early in the morning for prayers, they found the temple vandalised. The sight of damaged idols triggered strong anger and sadness in the community.
Linga and Nandi idols defaced and structure damaged
The attackers destroyed the base of the Ramalingeshwara linga and damaged the face of the Nandi idol placed in front of it. They also disfigured the idol of Goddess Honnattemma located at the rear of the temple. The incident has shocked residents of the village and nearby areas across Karnataka.
