Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Moderate Rain Today, Temperatures to Rise for Next 4 Days
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Tamil Nadu is set for a mix of moderate rainfall and rising temperatures over the next few days. The Meteorological Department has also forecast early morning fog in several districts, including Chennai, until March 1
Moderate Rain Likely Across Tamil Nadu
The Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that several parts of Tamil Nadu may receive moderate rainfall today. Intermittent showers are expected in coastal and interior districts, bringing brief relief from dry conditions. Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with local forecasts, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas. Rainfall activity is likely to continue in parts of the state until March 1.
Temperatures to Rise Over the Next Four Days
While rain may offer temporary respite, daytime temperatures are projected to increase gradually over the next four days. Clearer skies following rainfall could push maximum temperatures upward, particularly in interior districts. Weather experts suggest that the transition toward warmer pre-summer conditions has already begun, with mercury levels expected to remain above seasonal averages in some regions.
Early Morning Fog in 9 Districts Including Chennai
The Meteorological Department has also warned of persistent early morning fog in nine districts, including Chennai. Reduced visibility during dawn hours may affect commuters and motorists, especially along highways and coastal stretches. Residents are advised to drive cautiously and allow extra travel time during foggy mornings.
