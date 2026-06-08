Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw hailed 12 years of the PM Modi-led government, praising its 'sensitive' governance and inclusive growth. He highlighted grassroots-level changes like toilets, Jan Dhan accounts, and housing for the poor.

A New, Sensitive Form of Governance

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday hailed the development and inclusive growth secured by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government, on the occasion of completion of 12 years in office.

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Speaking with ANI, the Union Minister said that the BJP-led central government brought a new form of governance providing holistic growth of all strata of society, which he presented in contrast to the alleged insensitivity showcased by the previous governments.

"For the entire country, it's a great moment because for decades we have had governments which were not so sensitive towards people's needs. In the last 12 years, people have seen a new form of governance, people have seen that sensitivity, people have seen that care for the people and the people at the bottom of the pyramid, people with the lowest incomes, they have seen a change in their lives," he said.

Grassroot Level Changes Making a 'Big Difference'

Furthermore, the Union Minister said that the BJP government brought significant changes at the grassroot levels, highlighting the construction of toilets and houses, the creation of Jan Dhan accounts, and providing basic facilities such as roads, electricity, investments, etc.

Lauding them as some of the Centre's biggest hits, Vaishnaw said that the aforementioned developments have made a "big difference" in people's lives.

"If you look at the journey of the last 12 years, the change in people's lives which has happened. At the grassroots level, that is really visible. Look at the way toilets brought dignity to women. Look at the way financial inclusion happened. More than 54 crore accounts have been opened under the Jan Dhan Yojana. All those people today have access to investment opportunities, access to loans, and access to savings instruments. That thing has entirely changed. Look at the number of houses which have been constructed. 4 crore houses, more than 4 crore houses constructed in the entire country. Look at the way every village has got the basic facilities like good roads and electricity connections. All these things have really made a big difference in people's lives," he said.

Focus on Public Welfare and Essential Services

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who first took the oath of office on May 26, 2014, has since been sworn in for two consecutive terms in 2019 and 2024.

India's development journey over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has increasingly focused on strengthening public welfare delivery and expanding access to essential services for farmers, the poor and the middle class.

From agriculture and healthcare to housing, digital payments and financial assistance, government initiatives have aimed at ensuring that development reaches people at the grassroots level.

Key Welfare and Digital Initiatives

Across villages and cities alike, the impact of welfare schemes and technology-driven governance is becoming more visible in daily life.

Farmers are receiving direct financial support, poor families are gaining access to social security and healthcare, while digital services are making everyday transactions easier and faster.

More than 80 crore people are receiving free food grains under welfare schemes aimed at ensuring food security.

Under housing initiatives, over 4 crore families have received permanent houses, while more than 10 crore women have benefited from LPG connections under the Ujjwala Yojana, reducing dependence on traditional cooking fuels.

Meanwhile, India's middle class is also witnessing rapid changes through digital transformation and tax reforms.

From farmers and small entrepreneurs to patients and middle-class families, the changing landscape reflects a broader push towards inclusive governance and service delivery. (ANI)