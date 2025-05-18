Upgrade to AC for free! Indian Railways launches new passenger-friendly scheme
Indian Railways has introduced a fantastic scheme where passengers with confirmed sleeper class tickets can travel in AC coaches at the same fare.
Published : May 18 2025, 10:25 AM
1 Min read
Auto Upgrade in IRCTC
Indian Railways upgrades passengers from Sleeper to 3AC for free. This initiative aims to provide a more comfortable travel experience without additional costs.
IRCTC Ticket Booking
How Auto Upgrade works: Upgrades are limited to a maximum of two class levels. Passengers must opt-in during booking.
Train Ticket Booking
No extra charges for upgrades. The selection process is random and managed by the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).
Online Ticket Booking
Positive reception from passengers, especially frequent sleeper class travelers. The chance to experience 3AC comfort at no extra cost.
Sleeper Class Coach
Some passengers have expressed concerns about potential disruptions to their travel arrangements. Check the final chart.
Vande Bharat
Indian Railways may expand the auto-upgrade facility to other classes and coaches, further enhancing the travel experience.
