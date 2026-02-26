Hyderabad police arrested three minors for breaking into a Hanuman temple in Barkas. They allegedly stole a copper vessel and vandalised the idol. The accused, identified via CCTV, confessed to the crime and were produced before a court.

Hyderabad Police on Thursday apprehended three Children in Conflict with the Law (CCL) for allegedly breaking into a Hanuman Temple, stealing a copper vessel and vandalising the idol at Barkas, police said in a statement.

The police launched the investigation on a complaint that some unknown offenders desecrated the Hanuman Temple located at Barkas, under the police station Chandrayangutta and stole the copper vessel in the early hours of February 24.

Investigation and Arrest

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandrayangutta A Sudhakar and Station House Officer (SHO) Chandrayangutta R Gopi formed special teams and verified the CCTV footage in the nearby localities. It is noticed that some Children in Conflict with the law (CCL) were moving in suspicious circumstances and were carrying some items in a polythene bag.

Special team apprehended the three CCL from Royal colony, Balapur and on verifying, they confessed that they broke the temple lock with a stone and entered into and stole a copper vessel and damaged the idol, the police said.

On February 26, the police apprehended the above individuals from their residences, which are located at Royal Colony, Balapur, Hyderabad (Native of Myanmar) and produced them before V ACJM, Nampally Court, police said. (ANI)